2024-03-26 15:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the decision will lead to a permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages, the Iraqi News Agency […]

The post Iraq applauds UN Security Council’s decision to end hostilities in Gaza appeared first on Iraqi News.