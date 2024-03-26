Turkmen Front: KDP agreed tо rotate the position оf Kirkuk Governor

2024-03-26 16:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Turkmen Front: KDP agreed t? rotate the position ?f Kirkuk Governor

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Hasan Turan, the head ?f the Iraqi Turkmen Front, announced that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) agreed t? rotate the position ?f Kirkuk governor with the approval ?f the Arab bloc.

Turan said ?n a statement, "A KDP delegation led by Mohammed Kamal, the party's official ?n Kirkuk, visited us, and several matters were discussed. We appreciate the party's agreement t? our proposal t? rotate the position ?f Kirkuk governor among the main components (Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmen), which means we are working together t? serve all components."

"The Turkmen Front supports power-sharing ?n Kirkuk by 32 percent among the components and presented the project ?f a joint administration for Kirkuk governorate, which ?s the optimal solution for rotating key positions among the components." He added.

In this context, Mohamed Kamal, the KDP official ?f the third branch (under the leadership ?f Masoud Barzani), affirmed that "the visit t? the headquarters ?f the Turkmen Front ?s part ?f a series ?f official visits conducted by the party, and we discussed several issues ?f mutual interest between us."

Regarding the party's stance ?n forming the administration ?f Kirkuk, Kamal pointed out that "the party has a delegation ?f negotiators working with political blocs t? reach a common agreement t? appoint the administration ?f Kirkuk and work ?n providing the best services t? Kirkuk's components."

Noteworthy, Kirkuk held its first local elections ?n December 18, 2023, since 2005. The Kurds won seven seats, divided into five seats for the Patriotic Union ?f Kurdistan (PUK), two seats for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and one seat for the quota (Babylon), making a total ?f eight seats.

In contrast, the Arabs won six seats divided as follows: three seats for the Arab Alliance, two seats for the Leadership Alliance, and one seat for the Orouba Alliance, while the Unified Iraqi Turkmen Front won two seats.

The electoral scene is characterized by parity ?n the number ?f seats between Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen (8-8), resulting ?n none ?f them being able t? form the local government.