2024-03-26 17:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A source at the North Oil Company (NOC) revealed on Tuesday that oil supplies from Kirkuk fields to the Daura refinery in the capital, Baghdad, have been resumed after they stopped in 2014 because of ISIS. The source told Shafaq News that several protective devices, pressure gauges, and temperature gauges were added, […]

The post Oil flows from Kirkuk fields to Daura refinery resumed appeared first on Iraqi News.