Hawsabah deployed SearchInform Risk Monitor and FileAuditor to comply with Saudi NCA Requirements

2024-03-26 17:58:23 - Source: Hawsabah

Hawsabah deployed protective solutions by Searchinform to ensure protection and classification of confidential data in accordance with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Regulator’s requirements.

Riyadh - When choosing protective software Hawsabah experts focused on three key features: quickness of deployment and configuration, simplicity of exploitation and extended functionality. Next-gen DLP solution Risk Monitor and DCAP solution FileAuditor are single platform solutions and require deployment of only one agent. The process of SearchInform software deployment takes a few hours, not days, in contrast to market competitors. The solutions by vendor offer hundreds of pre-sets, which enable to obtain the first results almost immediately. The systems ensure complex protection and data classification. DCAP system FileAuditor puts everything in order in file system, classifies and labels files, containing critical data. SearchInform DLP system Risk Monitor ensures control of all data transfer channels (browser, email, messengers, devices, programs etc.), excluding both deliberate and accidental data leaks, as well as prevents cases of corporate fraud and other malicious employees’ activities.

“We especially appreciated that SearchInform's solution works and installs on the computer as a single agent. We implemented the software quickly and easily, without having to involve third parties or consulting. Our company considered offers from other vendors, but decided on SearchInform, as its solution covered all our needs, and during the integration, no problems with the software were detected.

I would like to highlight such a feature as user traffic and activity archiving , which is not available from any other vendor. The system allows to save all logs to files quickly, and scans and classifies data accurately. At the same time, DLP enhances to set up configuration and security policies without putting an effort”, said Fatin Alziyad, Cybersecurity Specialist at Hawsabah.

SearchInform experts accompanied Hawsabah specialists during all the implementation stages and shared best practices.

“SearchInform has been working in the information security and risk management sphere for many years. We appreciate the trust by Hawsabah and are happy that our solutions meet the needs of companies in the region. I’d like to note, that DCAP system FileAuditor is now equipped with the functionality to mark documents in accordance with international legislation. 400 templates have been added to the system to make the life of enterprises and institutes easier and eliminate the risk of any violation of the law”, revealed Lev Matveev, the Chairman of Board of Directors at SearchInform.

About the companies

SearchInform is information security and risk management products vendor, as well as MSS provider. The company's clients are more than 4000 companies in 20+ countries. Today, the team has products and services for comprehensive protection against insider threats at all levels of corporate information systems: FileAuditor (the DCAP class solution); DLP system with extended functionality; Risk Monitor (advanced platform for internal threat mitigation); SIEM system, IS outsourcing service.»

Hawsabah is a Saudi company and has been in the market since 2013. Hawsabah is focusing on moving organizations to the next-generation technologies, that’s what makes Hawsabah aligned with the 2030 vision with passion, and its team professionally delivers the projects putting clients’ satisfaction as the priority. Hawsabah is innovate and develop digital solutions in the field of information technology to keep pace with the digital transformation. Specialists at Hawsabah analyze and evaluate all customer requirements with the help of a team of experts, engineers and consultants.

Contact: Artem Makuhin a.makuhin@searchinform.com | searchinform.com