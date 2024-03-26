Delegation from Kurdistan Investment Commission visits Paris for talks on economic cooperation

2024-03-26 18:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Investment Commission arrived in Paris on Tuesday for talks with French officials on developing trade and economic cooperation between their governments.

The delegation met with the advisor of the French Prime Minister in Paris, according to a statement from the Commission. The meeting "covered the political, economic, and security situation in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region."

"The delegation expressed gratitude to the Kurdistan government and the French government and people for their continued support for Kurdistan."

"The officials touched on the historic and strategic relationship between Erbil and Paris and agreed to strengthen cooperation in all areas, particularly trade and economic development." The statement concluded.