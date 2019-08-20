MP Talal Khodier stripped of parliamentary immunity over corruption charges

2019/08/20 | 20:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi has decided stripping Talal Khodeir of his parliamentary immunity over corruption charges.
Khodeir used to belong to Al-Qarrar bloc.
“Based on powers granted by the Constitution, it has been decided to remove the parliamentary immunity of MP Talal Khodeir Abbas over complaints of corruption while being the chief of the Integrity Committee,” a document from the parliament said.
Halbousi decided to remove the immunity after a request was made by a court ahead of bringing him to law over charges of embezzlement.
Removing the immunity does not mean dropping his membership but a pivotal step for his trial.
This is the first time to remove the immunity of an MP since the parliamentary elections in May 2018.
