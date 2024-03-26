The war drives Ukrainian companies tо seek investment іn Al-Sulaymaniyah

2024-03-26 18:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Al-Sulaymaniyah Chamber ?f Commerce and Industry stated ?n Tuesday that the war ?n Ukraine has prompted its companies t? explore other areas for commercial and industrial investments, reaffirming its full commitment t? providing all facilities t? Ukrainian companies.

"The overall situation ?n Ukraine has led many Ukrainian companies t? explore other areas for commercial and industrial investments." Nuzad Ghafour, President ?f the Al-Sulaymaniyah Chamber ?f Commerce and Industry, said, during a press conference ?n the sidelines ?f a meeting with the Ukrainian Ambassador t? Iraq, Alexander Buravzhnikov.

He expressed the interest for Al-Sulaymaniyah Chamber ?f Commerce and Industry ?n providing all facilities for Ukrainian companies interested ?n business and investment ?n the governorate t? “transfer Ukrainian commercial and industrial experiences, options, and skills t? the Region ?n general and Al-Sulaymaniyah ?n particular."

For his part, the Ukrainian Ambassador t? Iraq affirmed during the press conference that "trade relations between Ukraine and Kurdistan are witnessing development and progress ?n various fields," indicating the importance ?f the meeting between him and the President ?f Al-Sulaymaniyah Chamber ?f Commerce and Industry t? “deepen trade relations between the two parties and their importance for both sides, hoping t? enter a new phase ?f trade and industrial relations between Ukraine and Al-Sulaymaniyah."

The Ukrainian ambassador explained that "his country ranks fifth globally ?n the production and export ?f various food t? the world and will remain ?n this position and progress."

Regarding the effects ?f the Russian-Ukrainian war ?n the economic situation ?n Iraq and Kurdistan, Buravzhnikov said, "Any war has direct impacts and repercussions ?n the global economy, and this ?s evident, pointing out that Ukraine s? far has maintained its relations and economic influence ?n a global level."