Iraqi-British agreement signed for cooperation in the securities market

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq's Securities Commission (ISC) announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with the British Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI).

"The agreement stipulates the establishment of a framework for cooperation and the exchange of information related to financial training programs for securities markets and services to develop and maintain human resource capabilities." Deputy Chairman of ISC, Nagham Hussein, said.

Hussein added that the agreement includes the "possibility of organizing training courses for Iraqi structures to benefit from the experiences of financial markets worldwide and developing the professional framework by imposing qualifications from the CISI on local Iraqi institutes specialized in the field of securities."

On his part, the Chairman of ICS, Faisal Al-Hims, said that they have been working on the agreement for about a year, adding that "Signing an agreement of cooperation between ICS and the British CISI in licensing financial markets is a high professional certificate recognized worldwide."

He pointed out that "this agreement represents a qualitative leap in the work of brokers in the securities market in terms of enhancing the financial performance of companies and their ability to add new skills, not only in the Iraqi securities market but also in other regional and global markets."