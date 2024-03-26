Iraq, Britain sign a stock exchange cooperation agreement

2024-03-26 23:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraq Securities Commission (ISC) announced on Tuesday that it had signed a joint cooperation agreement with the British Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI). The Deputy Chairman of ISC, Nagham Hussein, told Shafaq News that the agreement sets a framework for cooperation and information exchange on financial training programs for […]

