2024-03-27 00:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naeem Al-Aboudi, and the director general of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM), Alexey Likhachev, discussed prospects for collaboration in the development of peaceful applications of atomic energy. “We had an important meeting with the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) and […]

The post Iraq, Russia discuss developing nuclear energy for peaceful uses appeared first on Iraqi News.