Pipeline Closure Hits Genel Energy Revenues

2024-03-27 06:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Genel Energy plc has announced its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2023. Paul Weir (pictured), Chief Executive of Genel, said: "We have continued the journey that we commenced in 2022 to, firstly, refocus the business on areas where it can be profitable and deliver shareholder value and, secondly, optimise […]

