Architectural Competition for New Pavilion at Baghdad Fairground

2024-03-27 06:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Tamayouz Excellence Award has invited architects, designers, engineers and artists to join in designing a new Iraq Pavilion for a Global Exposition at the Baghdad International Fairground. The Baghdad International Fairgrounds, situated on Damascus Street in the Al-Mansour District, across from Baghdad Mall, is a hub for various events; Every October, the […]

