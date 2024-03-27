Iraq News Now

Duhok Flood Damage: Owners Demand Compensation

2024-03-27 06:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Duhok's flood severely damage resorts, owners demand compensation from gov't Last week's flood severely damaged some resorts in Duhok province's Zakho, with the affected calling on the government to compensate them.

