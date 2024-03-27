Iraqi Ambassador submits her credentials to Saudi Crown Prince

2024-03-27 14:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Safia Al-Suhail, submitted her credentials on Tuesday to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on behalf of King Salman, during a ceremony held in the Saudi city of Jeddah. The ceremony was held to receive the credentials of foreign ambassadors designated to Saudi Arabia. The […]

