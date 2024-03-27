NPA and BCF deliver vital medicine to KRI hospitals

2024-03-27 14:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Norwegian People's Aid organization (NPA) and the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) delivered a set of essential medicines to hospitals in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), on Wednesday.

These medications were provided to hospitals in Erbil, marking the third occasion where both organizations have supplied necessary medicines and medical equipment to hospitals in KRI, following Duhok governorate and Soran Independent Administration.

Erbil’s Health Director Delovan Muhammad stated, "The medicines were for treating diabetic patients in the second stage, with over a million pills provided."

Meanwhile, Lazkin Jamil, the General Manager of the NPA organization in Iraq and Asia, mentioned, "We provided the first round of medications in Duhok, the second in Soran, and today we have delivered the third round in Erbil, totaling more than $60 million."

According to its official website, the BCF is a non-governmental, non-political, and non-profit organization that was founded in 2005 in Erbil. Mr Masrour Barzani is the head of the foundation’s board of founders.

Guided by the motto of Mustafa Barzani which says that “It is an honour to serve one’s own people,” the BCF started its activities. The BCF has obtained official licenses from the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments and the United States licensed the BCF in 2016.

In the coordination and Management meeting of the United Nations in April of 2016, the BCF was granted Consultative Status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). It was officially licensed by the British Charity Commission in April of 2020. It was also officially registered as a charity organization in Kuwait in 2016.

The BCF’s humanitarian activities have transcended Iraq’s borders and it has carried out various activities to assist the most vulnerable in Turkey, Syria, Australia, Bangladesh, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Lebanon, and South Sudan. Its projects rely on its sponsors and donors and are supported by volunteers.

The BCF’s headquarters is currently based in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The foundation opens offices wherever needed to implement humanitarian projects.

The Barzani Charity Foundation became ( ISO 9001:2015 ) certified for quality management system in January, 2023.