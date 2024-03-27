Massive seizure of historical artifacts in Diyarbakır leads to 7 detentions

2024-03-27 15:00:08 - Source: CHANNEL8

In a crackdown led by the Diyarbak?r Provincial Gendarmerie Command, a total of 298 historical artifacts representing various eras and civilizations, along with 350 packs of smuggled cigarettes, were confiscated in the districts of Bismil and Ç?nar. Following meticulous planning and intelligence activities, the successful operations uncovered a treasure trove of 270 coins, 21 rings, 6 artifacts, and 1 oil lamp originating from the Byzantine and Roman periods at four different locations. The Governorship’s official statement announced the detention of seven suspects connected to the unlawful activities. The detained individuals have been handed over to the prosecutor’s office for further