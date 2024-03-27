Iraq's car market grows by 18.4% in 2023, Kia maintains lead despite Toyota's gains

2024-03-27 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's car market witnessed 18.4% growth in sales, with 127,749 new vehicles sold in 2023, data from Focus2Move revealed.

Kia maintained its position as the leading brand, selling 32,547 cars, though its lead narrowed as Toyota sales rose by 21.3% to 32,204 vehicles. Hyundai also saw significant growth, with sales climbing 35.6% to 14,807 vehicles.

MG boasts a 135.4% increase in sales to 12,700 units this year, propelling it into fourth place. Chevrolet held onto the fifth position with a modest 6.3% growth, while Chery experienced a decline of 29.5% in sales.

Rounding out the top ten were Suzuki (up 18.5%), Changan (up 9.8%), GMC (figures not available for the previous year), and Great Wall (figures not available for the previous year).