Iraq, Turkiye discuss opening new border crossing ahead of Erdogan's visit

2024-03-27 16:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Turkey have held talks on opening a new border crossing between the two countries, a press release from the Iraqi embassy in Ankara revealed on Wednesday.

The Iraqi delegation, led by Prime Minister's Advisor for Transportation Affairs Nassir al-Assadi, met with Turkish officials, including Burak Eken, Director General of Foreign Relations and European Affairs at the Turkish Ministry of Transportation, and Veysi Kurt, Director General of Turkish Railways.

The meetings, according to the press release, touched on the technical aspects of the project, as well as the progress made by Iraqi institutions in implementing the plans that have been put in place.

The officers also discussed the two countries' efforts to open a border crossing between them and an office for the Development Road Project in Baghdad and Ankara.

"The two sides signed the meeting minutes of the technical teams and agreed to hold monthly meetings alternately in both countries," the press release concluded.