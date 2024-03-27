Iraqi President invited to attend the 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain

2024-03-27 17:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, received an invitation on Tuesday from the Bahraini King, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to attend the 33rd Arab Summit scheduled for May 16 in Bahrain. According to a statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency, the Charge D’Affaires of the Bahraini Embassy in Iraq, Khalid Ahmed […]

