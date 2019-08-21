Home › INA › Al-Maraid: Starting to transfer 4500 families from the camps of Nineveh to their provinces

Al-Maraid: Starting to transfer 4500 families from the camps of Nineveh to their provinces

2019/08/21 | 00:30



Governor of Nineveh Mansour al-Maraid confirmed on Tuesday the start of transferring more than four thousand displaced families living in the governorate camps to their provinces in Kirkuk, Salah al-Din and Anbar in preparation for the closure displacement camps during the next three years.























