Al-Maraid: Starting to transfer 4500 families from the camps of Nineveh to their provinces

2019/08/21 | 00:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Governor of Nineveh Mansour al-Maraid confirmed on Tuesday the start of transferring more than four thousand displaced families living in the governorate camps to their provinces in Kirkuk, Salah al-Din and Anbar in preparation for the closure displacement camps during the next three years.
