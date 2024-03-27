Leader Barzani: Federal Court manipulated election law, seeking tо break KDP

2024-03-27 19:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader, Masoud Barzani, criticized the Iraqi federal Supreme Court, stating that it "manipulated" the Kurdistan Region Parliament election law for "external agendas," accusing ?t ?f seeking to "break" the Party.

During his meeting with British Ambassador t? Iraq Stephen Hitchen, at his headquarters, leader Barzani discussed various issues, primarily the political situation, the federal budget, and the Court's election mandate.

Regarding the Court's decisions, Barzani said that the Kurdistan Democratic Party has been "pivotal ?n initiating elections and transitioning from revolutionary t? legal legitimacy since 1991, consistently securing the top position ?n electoral outcomes."

The Kurdish Democratic Party recently cited violations ?f the constitution and encroachments ?n Regional authorities. The ruling, by the Supreme Federal Court, issued ?n February, amended the Kurdistan Region's election law, canceling 11 seats reserved for minority groups and altering the electoral system.

The ruling, prompted by a lawsuit from the Patriotic Union ?f Kurdistan (PUK), the KDP's historic rival and junior coalition partner ?n government, shifted oversight ?f Regional elections from the Kurdish Regional Election Commission t? the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

Barzani further emphasized the KDP desire for elections but insisted they must be shielded from "external interventions."

"Over the past two years, elections have faced repeated postponements under various political pretexts and external influences. And now, the Federal Court has tampered with the election law according t? external agendas."

"We refuse t? acquiesce t? unconstitutional rulings by the Federal Court, which has arrogated itself the powers ?f both legislative and executive branches. Our Party's concerns and demands are firmly rooted ?n legality and constitutional frameworks aimed at ensuring fair and transparent elections," Barzani added.

Concerning the federal budget, Barzani shed light ?n the "detrimental policy ?f budget cuts and starvation tactics imposed ?n the Kurdish populace," asserting that political maneuvers cannot "weaken the resolve ?f the Kurdish people."

"Our legitimacy stems from the aspirations ?f our people and the sacrifices made for the Kurdistan Region's establishment, not from decisions counter t? the people's will."

In turn, the British Ambassador affirmed that "his country has supported the Kurdistan Region since the early 1990s and stands with a strong and stable Kurdistan Region."

He said, "The role ?f the Kurdistan Democratic Party ?n the political process ?n Iraq and Kurdistan ?s important, and the political process and elections ?n the Kurdistan Region cannot be completed without the role ?f the Party." Adding that, "We understand your concerns, and therefore we are here t? see how we can participate and assist ?n solving problems and conducting free, fair, and transparent elections."