2024-03-27 19:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, discussed on Tuesday prospects for cooperation with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in Washington, D.C. as part of a series of meetings held with senior US officials. In a brief press statement, Blinken stressed his aspiration for the visit of the Iraqi […]

The post Iraqi FM reviews bilateral ties with US State Secretary appeared first on Iraqi News.