Ammar Al-Hakim reviews bilateral ties with Saudi Crown Prince

2024-03-27 21:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The head of the National Wisdom Movement, Ammar Al-Hakim, reviewed the bilateral ties between Iraq and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday with the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in the Saudi city of Jeddah. The meeting was attended by the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, according to the […]

