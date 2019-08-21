Justice Minister meets Turkish Ambassador in Baghdad

2019/08/21 | 00:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Justice Minister Farouq al-Shawani on Tuesday discussed with Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Fatih Yildiz means to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields.
Al-Shwani said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency ( INA) that Mınıstry of justice is obliged to implement the agreements signed by Iraq ın front of international community, noting the importance of strengthening cooperation in the legal and technical side of the ministry staff through the exchange of experiences between the two countries.
He Poıntıng out The depth of the historical relationship between Iraq and Turkey and the need to strengthen it to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries.
Justice Minister Farouq al-Shawani on Tuesday discussed with Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Fatih Yildiz means to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields.
Al-Shwani said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency ( INA) that Mınıstry of justice is obliged to implement the agreements signed by Iraq ın front of international community, noting the importance of strengthening cooperation in the legal and technical side of the ministry staff through the exchange of experiences between the two countries.
He Poıntıng out The depth of the historical relationship between Iraq and Turkey and the need to strengthen it to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries.