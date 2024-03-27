Iraqi government to increase fuel prices

2024-03-27 23:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The public has been shocked by the Iraqi cabinet’s recent decision on Tuesday to increase gasoline prices for automobiles. Premium gasoline will now cost 30 percent more, while super-grade gasoline will cost 25 percent more. This measure, which was part of a wider government attempt to alleviate traffic congestion, has instead caused […]

