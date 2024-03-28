The ancient market of Zakho: A cultural hub in Kurdistan's north

2024-03-28 01:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Situated in the heart of Zakho city, an ancient bustling market stands as a cornerstone of its urban and historical identity.

Hosting a diverse array of professions, goods, and merchandise, the market serves as both a commercial and touristic destination, particularly vibrant during the holy month of Ramadan.

Kurdish writer and researcher Sa'id Razvan explained that the history of Zakho's market is ancient, with its exact origins challenging to pinpoint due to its central location within the city.

Razvan noted, "Before their migration in 1951, Jews constituted the majority of shop owners and craftsmen in this market, alongside Christians and Muslims who continued their trades there."

The Zakho-based researcher elaborated that "the market encompassed a variety of shops and workshops, including coppersmiths, blacksmiths, and various other handicraft industries."

However, he highlighted that "the market has now become somewhat abandoned and dilapidated. In 2023, the independent administration of Zakho initiated a project to renovate the market in a new traditional style, with the work completed by the end of the same year."

Our correspondent noted that the market is currently experiencing a significant influx of Zakho residents, especially during the evenings of Ramadan, in addition to tourists visiting the Kurdistan region.