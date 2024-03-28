Iraqi government increases the budget for 2024

2024-03-28 13:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Parliamentary Finance Committee said on Wednesday that the Iraqi government raised the budget for 2024 to 228 trillion Iraqi dinars (approximately $174.04 billion). A member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, Mouin Al-Kadhimi, told Shafaq News that the committee discussed with the Minister of Planning the amendments, projects, and reasons why the […]

