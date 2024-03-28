Basra crudes tick lower amid global oil surge

2024-03-28 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of Basra Heavy and Basra Intermediate crude oil edged lower 98 cents on Thursday, despite the rise in global oil prices.

The price of Basra Heavy crude oil reached $81.35, while the price of Basra Intermediate crude oil recorded $84.75.

Global oil prices edged up on Thursday, following two consecutive sessions of decline, as investors reassessed the latest data on US crude oil and gasoline inventories and returned to buying mode.

Brent crude futures for May were up 31 cents, or 0.4%, at $86.40 a barrel while the more actively traded June contract rose 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.73.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery were up 39 cents, or 0.50%, to $81.74 a barrel, according to Reuters.