Foreign SDF volunteers say Trump pullout in Syria is unwise

WASHINGTON, D.C. — American volunteers who fought alongside to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are perplexed at their president's recent announcement to withdraw from Syria and worried about the future of the men and women they fought alongside with against ISIS."I feel kind of ashamed of what our government is doing. I realize a lot of mistakes we have made as a country, but also I recognize the potential that we have to be a force for good. We have a history of dropping the ball on things like this," said American Andrew Hamilton in the shadows of the White House.He fought in the International Freedom Battalion alongside the SDF. It took in volunteers from across the world. Joshua Bailey is another US volunteer. He views the time he spent in Syria as "an opportunity to fight ISIS.""They're basically textbook villains," said Bailey who explains he was also attracted to the system of democratic federalism implemented by the Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Rojava."It reflects a lot of the same ideals that we strive for in America: secularism, pluralism, respect for religion and ethnic diversity, democracy..." said Bailey.Bailey argues that the United States doesn't need to stay in Syria forever, but long enough to give the SDF time to negotiate peace."If Turkey invades, all of a sudden all of these [SDF] troops that fighting in southern Syria are going to go north, all of the troops holding territory are going to go north," explained Bailey."They are going to rush to the Syrian-Turkish border to defend those towns in the north."Sixty-seven foreign volunteers have died fighting alongside the SDF that has liberated more than 99 percent of the areas ISIS once held east of the Euphrates.They are concerned that a Turkish operation into Manbij will undo their years of work and sacrifices
