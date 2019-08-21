Home › INA › Defense Minister to INA: control on Stack of gear

Defense Minister to INA: control on Stack of gear

2019/08/21



Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari, who is currently at Balad Air Force Base, confirmed that the fire had been controlled amassed 100 percent







Al-Shammari told a special coverage program through Iraqiya news channel and followed by the Iraqi News Agency: "No injuries among civilians, and that some of the associates suffered from suffocation and minor injuries, and were ambulance.







The situation is reassuring and there were no casualties,he said.







Civil Defense Directorate announced a fire broke out in a pile of equipment near Balad air base in Salah al-Din province.























