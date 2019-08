Defense Minister to INA: control on Stack of gear

2019/08/21 | 05:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari, who is currently at Balad Air Force Base, confirmed that the fire had been controlled amassed 100 percentAl-Shammari told a special coverage program through Iraqiya news channel and followed by the Iraqi News Agency: "No injuries among civilians, and that some of the associates suffered from suffocation and minor injuries, and were ambulance.The situation is reassuring and there were no casualties,he said.Civil Defense Directorate announced a fire broke out in a pile of equipment near Balad air base in Salah al-Din province.