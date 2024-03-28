Iraq sings a contract with Iran to import gas for 5 years

2024-03-28 15:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced on Wednesday that a new five-year gas import contract had been signed with Iran, indicating that the volume of gas imports would reach 50 million cubic meters per day. The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity mentioned in a statement that the quantity will vary according to the […]

