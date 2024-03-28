ISX traded +7 billion IQD worth of equities in a week

2024-03-28 17:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Thursday, that it had traded stocks with a total value exceeding 7 billion IQD during five trading sessions in the fourth week of March 2024.

According to market indicators, the number of traded shares during this week exceeded 4 billion shares with a total value surpassing 7 billion IQD.

The trading index in the market closed at 907.83 points at the beginning of the week, while it closed at 859.53 points at the end of the week, marking a decrease of 5.62% from its initial session closing.

Throughout the week, a total of 3057 contracts were executed for buying and selling shares of the listed companies in the market.

Noteworthy, ISX installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.