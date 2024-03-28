2024-03-28 19:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Ziad Ali Fadel, Iraq's Minister of Electricity, has signed a five-year gas supply agreement with the Iranian National Gas Company (INGC). The contract involves daily gas delivery rates of up to 50 million cubic meters, adjustable based on system requirements. This initiative aims to sustain the momentum of power generation stations, ensuring […]

The post Iraq Signs 5-Yr Gas Supply Contract with Iran first appeared on Iraq Business News.