2024-03-28 19:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC) has announced the signing of a mutual cooperation agreement with the UK's Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI), marking the first Iraqi-British agreement in the financial market sector. This pact entails the exchange of information related to financial training programs and signifies a significant advancement in […]

The post Iraqi-British Agreement Marks Milestone for Financial Market first appeared on Iraq Business News.