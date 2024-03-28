2024-03-28 19:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil export volumes for February, but has still not disclosed the value of oil exports for the month. This follows an increasing trend of delayed or missing oil export data from the Ministry. Total exports of crude oil: 99,592,311 barrels. Oil fields in central and […]

The post Iraq still withholds Feb Export Revenue Data first appeared on Iraq Business News.