Kurdish singer Abbaszadeh arrested again after Nawroz celebrations

2024-03-28 20:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish singer Mohammad Abbaszadeh, previously detained for his involvement in the 'Women, Life, Freedom' Movement, has been arrested by Iranian security forces following his participation in the Nawroz celebrations, reports from the Hengaw organization for Human Rights revealed.

The 35-year-old Abbaszadeh, hailing from Ilam, was apprehended upon his return from the Nawroz ceremony in Shuhan City, Ilam province.

Hengaw said that Abbaszadeh's previous run-ins with authorities include his arrest on October 19, 2022, for performing the song 'Jin, Jian, Azadi (Woman, Life, Freedom).' He was released on bail of 800 million Tomans on November 3, 2022. Subsequently, he faced a two-year imprisonment sentence, which was later appealed, resulting in two years of suspended confinement, a two-year travel restriction, and a monetary fine in February 2023.

Further legal troubles ensued for Abbaszadeh in April 2023 when he was convicted by Branch 101 of the Criminal Court in Ilam for criticizing chemical attacks on schools on social media, deemed a 'smear campaign.' This led to a one-year suspended imprisonment and a 24 million Iranian tomans fine.