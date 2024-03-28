Iraq, South Korea discuss innovative farming techniques

2024-03-28 23:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Jabr Al-Maliki, discussed this week sophisticated storage systems and smart rice and tomato farming techniques with a delegation from the South Korean company KRE. The Agriculture Ministry mentioned in a statement that Al-Maliki chaired a meeting with a delegation from KRE and officials from the Iraqi […]

