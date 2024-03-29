Designs for Baghdad Metro finished

2024-03-29 00:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister’s advisor on transport affairs, Nasser Al-Asadi, said on Thursday that the designs for the Baghdad Metro project have been completed. Al-Asadi explained that with 64 stations spread across 148 kilometers, the Baghdad Metro project will cover 85 percent of the capital city, including all holy sites, hospitals, colleges, […]

