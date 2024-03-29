Iraq to start receiving electricity from Jordan

2024-03-29 02:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The director general of Jordan’s National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), Amjad Al-Rawashdeh, said on Thursday that the Jordanian-Iraqi electrical interconnection line will go into operation on Saturday. Al-Rawashdeh illustrated that that the line, which will supply electricity to the Al-Rutba area close to the Jordanian border, will link the Risha power plant […]

