Iraqi Electricity Minister meets Finnish Power Company

2024-03-29 05:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Ziad Ali Fadel, recently hosted the Finnish Ambassador to Iraq, Ms. Anu Saarela, along with a delegation from Wärtsilä, a company specializing in the installation and maintenance of engines. During the meeting, the minister emphasized the government and ministry's commitment to fostering common prospects, job opportunities, and partnerships, […]

