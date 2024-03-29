Iraqi Govt Implements Traffic Management Measures

2024-03-29 05:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has approved recommendations from a consultative meeting aimed at addressing traffic congestion and regulating working hours for state departments. The key measures are: Adjusted Office Hours: Official working hours for government departments in Baghdad will be trialed for three months after Eid al-Fitr, with reevaluation afterward. Different start and […]

