Sources: Majority of People's Front candidates are prominent PUK, Gorran members

2024-03-29 12:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Sources revealed, on Friday, that Beshraw Hamah Jan, the brother of Hakim Qadir Hamah Jan, a former member of the political bureau and prominent leader in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), will lead the list of the People's Front in al-Sulaymaniya, led by Lahur Sheikh Jangi, the joint president of the Kurdistan National Union.

Several sources told our agency that the list of candidates includes former deputies from the Gorran Movement in the Kurdistan Parliament, PUK deputies, and supported by many independent figures in al-Sulaymaniya.

Political sources stated on Thursday, March 14, that Lahur Sheikh Jangi will participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region with the list of the People's Front party.

The sources informed Shafaq News Agency that "the People's Front party held its first party conference yesterday in Erbil with the participation of 160 members. They elected the party president and 13 members to the party's leadership council, indicating that Farhad Omar was chosen as the party's president.

The sources added that the People's Front party has been officially registered in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) and with the Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq (IHEC).

On Sunday, March 3, 2024, the President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani signed a decree specifying the date for the sixth parliamentary elections for the Kurdistan Parliament on June 10.

IHEC called on Sunday, March 3, 2024, Kurdish political parties operating in the KRI and aiming to participate in the sixth parliamentary elections for the Kurdistan Parliament to register political alliances within a maximum period of nine days. Registration is to be done at the Department of Party Affairs and Political Organizations in Baghdad and in the electoral offices in KRI governorates.