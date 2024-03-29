Iraq News Now

Russian central bank extends curbs on transferring funds abroad for six months

2024-03-29 14:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Russia's central bank has extended restrictions on transferring funds abroad for another six months, the regulator said on Friday.

Until September 30, 2024, Russian citizens and non-residents from "friendly countries" will still be able to transfer no more than $1 million or its equivalent in other foreign currencies to any accounts in foreign banks within a month.

Russia considers countries that imposed sanctions against it as "unfriendly".

