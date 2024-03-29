talabat to be default app on Xiaomi phones in Iraq

2024-03-29 15:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Global technology giant Xiaomi’s Internet Business Department established a cooperation with talabat, a leading platform in the region for daily deliveries. Thanks to this collaboration, the talabat app will now be installed on Xiaomi phones in a few Middle Eastern countries, including Iraq, providing users with easier and faster access to the app. […]

