Turkish aircraft strike Bradost in northern Iraq

2024-03-29 21:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a local source reported that Turkish forces targeted areas in the Erbil governorate, northern Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Turkish aircraft bombarded Mount Boli within the Bradost region.

He did not give further information about the size of the damage.

It is worth noting that the Turkish army regularly targeted areas in northern Iraq where members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party are located.

The attacks have often caused civilian casualties.

The PKK is a Kurdish militant group fighting for an independent Kurdish state in Turkiye for decades.

Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union consider the PKK a terrorist organization.