Iraq’s 210-mile power line with Jordan to cover Al-Anbar province

2024-03-30 00:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq said Friday a power line would soon bring electricity from Jordan to the border area as authorities aim to diversify energy sources to ease the country’s chronic outages. With its generating capacity ravaged by decades of conflict and underinvestment, Iraq has long relied on imports of both gas and electricity from neighbouring […]

