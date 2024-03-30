2024-03-30 00:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. An delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) conducted a diplomatic mission to France and Italy from 26th to 29th March 2024, with a focus on investment. The mission was led by Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Department of Foreign Relations, and Dr. Mohammed Shukri, Chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment. […]

The post KRG Investment Delegation visits France and Italy first appeared on Iraq Business News.