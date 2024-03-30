Iraq Signs Agreement with Siemens to Use Flared Gas

2024-03-30 00:20:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Ziad Ali Fadel, Iraq's Minister of Electricity, announced the signing of an agreement with Siemens of Germany to convert associated gas into electricity within six months. The minister signed the agreement in Berlin, Germany, aiming to convert associated gas into electrical energy to sustainably and securely meet citizens' needs. The minister emphasized […]

