2024-03-30 05:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq seeks to buy Khor Mor gas for electricity The Iraqi electricity ministry is seeking to purchase gas from Sulaimani's Khor Mor gas field to cover its needs and avoid power shortages in the […]

