Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Iraq considers Ban on 'Pornographic' TikTok

Iraq considers Ban on 'Pornographic' TikTok

Iraq considers Ban on Pornographic TikTok
Iraq considers Ban on 'Pornographic' TikTok
2024-03-30 05:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. After surge in users, Iraq considers ban 'pornographic' TikTok The Iraqi government has sparked controversy by considering a ban on the popular social media platform TikTok. This comes on the back of a […]

The post Iraq considers Ban on 'Pornographic' TikTok first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links